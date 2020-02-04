Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

