Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $254,532.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,618.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds