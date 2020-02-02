Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,845. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks