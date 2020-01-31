DENTSPLY SIRONA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,255 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,463% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?