Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will post sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $60.80 million. Depomed posted sales of $42.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $233.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.09 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.03 million, with estimates ranging from $222.47 million to $229.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

ASRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1,408,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Depomed has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

