Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,160

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Derwent London to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.07 ($48.01).

DLN stock remained flat at $GBX 4,064 ($53.46) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,970.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,469.87.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

