Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.67

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and traded as high as $60.63. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 176,644 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$109.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

