Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Shares of CNR opened at C$125.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

