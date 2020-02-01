Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 6%

Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), 18,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 340% from the average session volume of 4,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.55).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.15.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes