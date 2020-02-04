Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.52 ($7.58).

DBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.13 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 16,954,565 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.96.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio