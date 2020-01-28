Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

