Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €95.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €95.00 ($110.47) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.08 ($112.89).

GLJ opened at €90.15 ($104.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.23. Grenke has a 12 month low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a 12 month high of €96.70 ($112.44).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

