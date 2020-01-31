Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €200.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

SRT3 stock opened at €210.00 ($244.19) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €200.43 and its 200 day moving average is €183.65.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio