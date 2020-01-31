Deutsche Bank Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $243.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $213.83. 2,130,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. Stryker has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Beige Book