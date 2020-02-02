Deutsche Bank Cuts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $314.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $319.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

NYSE ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

