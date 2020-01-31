Deutsche Bank Cuts BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 157

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 169 ($2.22) to GBX 157 ($2.07) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BT.A. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.25 ($3.06).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.37. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: volatile stocks