Deutsche Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,308 ($82.98). 952,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,160.64.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

