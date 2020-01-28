Deutsche Bank (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

