Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

FRA DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.28 ($9.63). 27,408,118 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.33 and a 200 day moving average of €6.93.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

