Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €8.20 ($9.53) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.36 and a 200-day moving average of €6.94.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Roth IRA