Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.94. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

