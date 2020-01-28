Deutsche Bank Increases Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $270.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $233.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?