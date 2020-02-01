Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

