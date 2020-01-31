Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.30, approximately 11,892,597 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 5,810,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

