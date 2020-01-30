Deutsche Bank Raises TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $51.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

