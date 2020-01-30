Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of LON:VMUK traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 175 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,141 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.52.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

