Deutsche Bank Reiterates SEK 190 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 190 target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 165.30 on Friday. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 145.11.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend