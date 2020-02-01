Deutsche Bank Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 628,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,165. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

