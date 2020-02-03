Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 53,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,077. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

