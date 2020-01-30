Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

ETR:LHA opened at €14.03 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.34. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds