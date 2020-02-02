Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.73

News stories about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a daily sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s ranking:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts