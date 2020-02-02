Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.54).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

PBB traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.58 ($16.95). 471,756 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.39. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

