DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.98

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.98 and traded as high as $35.71. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 41,599 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?