Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.62. Devon Energy shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 2,001,382 shares trading hands.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,883,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 323,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

