DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $247.42

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.42 and last traded at $245.64, with a volume of 9212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.93.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 358.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

