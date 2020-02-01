DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DHX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

