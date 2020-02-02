Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.59) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,254.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

