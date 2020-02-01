Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,370

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($39.59). 6,369,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,254.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

