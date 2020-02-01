Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,870 by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,254.06. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

