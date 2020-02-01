Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($39.59). 6,369,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,254.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

