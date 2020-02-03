Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.60

Media headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a daily sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DEO opened at $157.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93. Diageo has a 1-year low of $150.88 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories.

