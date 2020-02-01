Diageo plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44 (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4355 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 1 year low of $150.88 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

