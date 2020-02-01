Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Plans GBX 27.41 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,195.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,254.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last three months.

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

