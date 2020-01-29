Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo has a 52-week low of $142.93 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

