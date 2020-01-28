Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

LON:DGE traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,142 ($41.33). 2,895,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,261.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

