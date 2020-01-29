Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Up 11.9%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13, 41,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 467% from the average session volume of 7,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19.

About Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

