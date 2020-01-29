DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.15 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

