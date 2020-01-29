DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 1,762,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

