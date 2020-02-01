Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $159.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $329.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock worth $122,967,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 615,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

