Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis raised their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

DGII traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,581. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

